Handy tips on how to manage your gambling budget

Set Yourself a Limited Budget

Define your daily, weekly and monthly bankroll and never exceed it. Many gambling sites allow their visitors to set such limits in their user profile. Once you reach the limit, the system will not allow you to place a single bet anymore. As soon as a certain period of time is over, you will regain access to your balance.

Distribute Your Funds

To win big, it is not necessary to place large bets. Most of the sensational winnings in the gambling history were made with small stakes, worth a couple of cents. If a slot allows you to distribute your funds across multiple paylines, do it. Let each stake be small — but use as many of them as you can. Each bet is a chance to win.

Control Your Emotions

Remember: a gambling platform is not a workplace. Its administrators never promised that you could make a profit here. So you have no reasons to feel angry or frustrated just because you keep losing and cannot win.

The teams behind the gambling projects do their best to cheer up their customers. They invest in a lovely and colorful design, invent funny mascots for their sites, distribute bonuses and organize tournaments. Try to appreciate their efforts and develop a positive attitude towards the process. Even if a slot with a progressive jackpot does not make you a millionaire — at least you had wicked fun! And this is the primary mission of gambling.

When You Manage to Double Your Initial Deposit, Withdraw It

This wise and old rule was invented when online casinos did not yet exist. One of the famous sports betting strategies is based on this principle too. Make yourself realize: you have not lost a cent and you won the sum that you expected to lose! Stop placing bets and celebrate this miracle instead!

This rule might not work if you started with a minimal deposit of $1 or $5 but can afford to spend much more.

Never Borrow Cash

Place bets only with the funds that you have at your disposal. You might dream of hitting a large prize that will make up for your losses plus allow you to pay the debt. But your chances to get it are too small.

The desire to borrow cash for gambling is considered as a symptom of a developing addiction. If you are too shy to tell your peers the reason for borrowing money, it is an even more serious symptom. Ask the administrators of the gambling platform to temporarily block your account — you will be able to retrieve it later with all the remaining funds. In the footer of the casino’s main page, look for the contacts of the organizations that help people combat gambling addiction. If you fail to see these contacts there, google them.

Never Mix Your Gambling and Casual Budgets

Never top up your gambling account from the same card or wallet that you use for casual shopping. Otherwise, you will be tempted to spend much more than you can afford. Register a separate web wallet for casino expenses.

A crypto wallet would be an optimal solution. You will hardly use cryptocurrency to pay for your daily needs. When you decide to convert cash into crypto, it will take time and effort, so you will think twice and avoid hasty actions.

Avoid Gambling for Too Long

In work, study or training, the longer and harder you try, the higher your chances to succeed. In a casino, this principle does not work. You will not be able to convince the system that you deserve a prize.

Most often, people keep on making stakes for too long for the following reasons:

they are in a bad mood and act irrationally;

they are trying to wager a bonus;

they believe that according to statistics, they cannot keep losing all day long.

High-volatility slots might make players wait for a prize for days or even weeks. If you finally win, your reward will be handsome. But there are no guarantees that the dry period necessarily ends up with a victory!

Being persistent is not a winning strategy at all — while being reasonable is.

Gamble Sober

In ads and movies, we often see gamblers drinking premium champagne and exquisite cocktails. They have fun, they are living the night of their life — and they hit the jackpot. This tempting image has nothing to do with reality.

When you are tipsy, you cannot concentrate. You lack focus, patience and attention. You make unreasonable moves and lose lucrative opportunities. World-class poker champions play sober. It is impossible to maintain top-notch intellectual activity when being drunk.

Newbies think that they can afford a glass of wine before spinning the reels of a slot because in this type of game, the outcome depends purely on luck. It is true — but tipsy gamblers cannot manage their money properly. They tend to spend much more than initially planned. When they win, they do not withdraw their prizes and keep on gambling until they lose it all.

Avoid Spending Too Much Cash on Unknown Games

This piece of advice is based on two factors:

the better you know the game, the wiser you can use all the chances that it offers to you;

when you enjoy psychological comfort, you act more rationally and have higher odds to win.

Most platforms allow players to try unknown games for free, without risking real cash. Like this, you will not be able to withdraw the winnings — but will not be able to lose a fortune either. Use this chance, even if you are a seasoned gambler and switch to paid mode when you feel confident enough.

Final Thoughts

Hopefully, these tips on how to manage your gambling budget came in handy. Feel free to follow them when making stakes from your computer or mobile device. You can never be sure when the random number generator allows you to win. Yet you can control your expenses and reduce the sums you lose — which eventually leads to a much greater satisfaction.