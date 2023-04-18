“Hangman” Adam Page Addresses Claim That He “Doesn’t Take Advice” From Wrestling Veterans

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed AEW’s backstage drama at the AEW All Out post-show media scrum in September 2022. “Hangman” Adam Page, according to Prinze Jr., “doesn’t take advice” from wrestling veterans.

Prinze Jr. said, “They have to find someone that everyone universally respects that can, not have a wrestlers court, but at least, or maybe that’s what they need is a wrestlers court. I mean, one of their EVPs, Adam Page, said he doesn’t need advice. He doesn’t take advice.”

Page finally addressed the claim with the following message on his Instagram story:

“The reports that I ‘don’t take advice’ have been greatly exaggerated, perhaps by no one more so than me. Advice and feedback, particularly from those who have come before, have always been and always will be welcomed and appreciate. My self-deprecating and dry insistence otherwise just comes from a place of being more personally interested in wrestling as an art than a sport. It would’ve been hollow for Picasso to try to paint a Mona Lisa.

I kinda thought I’d have been asked about it by now and could’ve clarified. I just wouldn’t want any of the older generation, especially those whose work with us is vital and unknown to fans, to feel that their wisdom is dismissed.

I am also still in search of the cheese puffs. Let me know if you find them. Thank you.”