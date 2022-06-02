“Hangman” Adam Page Explains the Importance of Beating Kenny Omega for AEW Title

“Hangman” Adam Page spoke on AEW Unrestricted podcast to address a variety of topics. During the interview, Page discussed the significance of defeating Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title in November. Page just lost the title to CM Punk at Double Or Nothing this past Sunday.

“It is something so important and such an accomplishment, but to do that against Kenny, someone who, for a lot of my life, has been one of my best friends, just to wrestle him and finally, at least for one night, be better than him, and on top of that winning the world championship, just those two things together, I can’t describe it. I’ll never forget it.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(H/T to WrestlingNews.co)