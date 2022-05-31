“Hangman” Adam Page First Comments Since Losing the AEW World Title

“Hangman” Adam Page lost the AEW World Title to CM Punk in the main event of the 2022 AEW Double or Nothing PPV event. Since the Full Gear PPV in 2021, Page had been the champion. Page made his first comments after the event on Tuesday morning.

“i’ve had a while to reflect on my time as aew champion now that it’s come to an end. thank you all, not for supporting me, but for supporting the vision. it’s not about the gold or the glory, it’s about the common love and dignity with which we treat each other. change the world,” Page wrote on Twitter.