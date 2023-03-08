“Hangman” Adam Page Makes First Comments Since AEW Revolution Win Over Jon Moxley

“Hangman” Adam Page has gone up 2-1 in his trilogy series of memorable in-ring showdowns with Jon Moxley.

The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion surfaced on social media with his first comments today, chiming in with a post on Instagram that included a photo of him from this past Sunday night’s AEW Revolution 2023 premium live event at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.

Accompanying the aforementioned photo was a caption, which read, “if you wanna save your soul from hell riding on our range, then cowboy change your ways today or with us you will ride, trying to catch the devil’s herd across these endless skies.”

Check out the actual post embedded below courtesy of “Hangman” Adam Page’s official Instagram page.