Hangman Adam Page Nearly Detained at Border Checkpoint Before AEW Dynamite

This week’s Dynamite episode was broadcast live from Laredo, Texas, where Hangman Adam Page defeated Kip Sabian. He also appeared with Jon Moxley in a promo segment.

Page shared an interesting story about his experience at a border checkpoint before arriving at the arena that night during a virtual signing for Highspots Superstore.

Because he didn’t want to take multiple flights, he flew into San Antonio before driving to Laredo. At one point, he had to pass through a checkpoint, but there was a problem because he was driving someone who wasn’t a US citizen and didn’t have their passport.

Page said, “I almost got detained at the border last night too, yeah. I might’ve ended up in Mexico by accident. I still don’t know. I had to go through a border crossing check and someone in the car who is not an American citizen didn’t have their passport… I fly into San Antonio and then drove two-and-a-half hours to Laredo because Laredo would have been three flights and that’s just too many. It’s one too many at least… It doesn’t make sense, I don’t know. You tell me. You’re from Laredo, you tell me how I went through a border crossing without crossing a border, I don’t know. But we did, we almost got detained but, I’m here. I am not in prison in America or Mexico. I’m doing well.”

At the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 5, Page will face Moxley in a Texas Death match.

You can watch the complete virtual signing below:



