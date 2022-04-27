“Hangman” Adam Page Not Appearing On AEW Dynamite Due To Covid

During the April 20th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, a World Title match between champion “Hangman” Adam Page and CM Punk was teased. The match has been rumored for the 2022 Double or Nothing PPV but it doesn’t look like Page will be physically present for this week’s Dynamite to continue the storyline with Punk. Page seemingly has Covid-19 as he wrote the following on Wednesday morning via Twitter:

“Dynomite is tonight at 8pm on tbs but i will not be on there because my face is full of covid snot, sorry. please enjoy regardless.”