“Hangman” Adam Page Returns to AEW on Dynamite (Video)

As PWMania.com previously reported, the world title match between Jon Moxley and Adam Page from the October 18th, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite was cut short due to Page suffering a concussion.

On this week’s edition of AEW Dyanmite, Jon Moxley cut a promo in which he said, “There is nobody that could can outwork me, out-hustle me, out-wrestle me out-fight me, out-bleed me or out-sweat me!”

Moxley’s promo was cut short when Page entered the ring, sparking a brawl. Officials tried to separate the two as the fans started a “let them fight” chant. Excalibur then mentioned that he didn’t believe Page had been cleared yet.

Click here for AEW Dynamite results. You can watch a clip from the segment below: