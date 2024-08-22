“Hangman” Adam Page Set For AEW All In: London

Top AEW star “Hangman” Adam Page spoke with Paste Magazine on a number of topics related to pro wrestling, including how he will be at All In: London as there are plans to book him in a match.

Page said, “Well, I’ve bought a ticket. I booked a hotel. I will physically be at All In. I’m not going to tell you my intentions, not going to tell you my thoughts, but I will be there because they want to book me in a match. If I can get my way into a match, I certainly have my opinions on which it would be. I have my ideas on what I want to do at Wembley and I will be present.”

“Like I said, I’m not going to tell you my thoughts. I don’t want to make that clear to you or anyone else. I don’t see how that benefits me in any way whatsoever. And actually, I did want to ask you how the hell you got my phone number, because I had to change it. Did Jeff give you this number?”