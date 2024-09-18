Hangman Page Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite In Wilkes-Barre, PA.

AEW has confirmed another new segment for tonight’s show.

Heading into the September 18 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from the Mohegan Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania tonight, the company has confirmed Hangman Page for the show.

“Last week on AEW Dynamite, a deranged Hangman Adam Page went wild backstage attacking Jeff Jarrett,” the announcement read. “There’s no telling what he’ll do TONIGHT!”

Additionally, the 9/18 AEW on TBS two-hour prime time program this evening will include:

* Jon Moxley Live

* Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos

* The Elite vs. Don Callis Family

* Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho

* Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb

