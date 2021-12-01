Hangman Page Doing AEW Dynamite Commentary Tonight

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page is set to join the AEW commentary team tonight.

AEW President, General Manager, CEO & Head Of Creative Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and revealed that Page will be filling in for Jim Ross at the Dynamite announce table tonight.

It will be interesting to see what Hangman has to say about tonight’s Bryan Danielson vs. Alan “5” Angels singles match, which is a continuation of the storyline that has Danielson going up against members of The Dark Order as he prepares to challenge Hangman for the strap. Khan has banned Danielson and Page from getting physical with each other, and if Page heads to ringside during tonight’s match, Khan will hit him with a hefty fine and consequences.

As we’ve noted, JR is out of action until later this month as he undergoes treatment for skin cancer. He hopes to be back at the announce table for the December 29 Dynamite show.