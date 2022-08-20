Hangman Page Looks Back On His Hardest Matches In AEW (Video)

“Hangman” Adam Page spoke during a recent panel at the Galaxy Con 2022 event about a number of AEW related topics.

During the discussion, the former AEW World Champion and purveyor of “Cowboy sh*t” spoke about some of the hardest matches he has had thus far in All Elite Wrestling.

Featured below is an excerpt from the session where he touches on this topic.

“I would say two. One of them would be wrestling Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match. I got my eyebrow cut, and I didn’t know there were vessels and veins in your eyebrow. So I bled so much, there was blood in my eyes and I couldn’t see and I couldn’t breathe, because it was going up my nose. I couldn’t see anything. I got thrown onto those steel steps, and my left arm crashed into the edge of it, and I lost feeling in my left arm for a while. It was a terrible combination. So that was a really hard match.



“Second, I’d say wrestling Bryan Danielson for an hour. An hour is so long to do anything, especially wrestling someone like Bryan. He’s just doing jumping jacks and having a good old time, and I’m just huffing and puffing, trying not to throw up. So those are probably my two hardest matches.”

Check out more from Hangman Page’s appearance via the video embedded below. H/T to Wrestling Inc for transcribing the above quotes.