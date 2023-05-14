Hangman Page Reveals New Look At AEW House Rules Event

AEW’s House Rules events returned this weekend, with shows on Friday and Saturday nights.

The in-ring return of Hangman Page after being away from television since the April 5 edition of Dynamite, where he was attacked by the Blackpool Combat Club, who drove a screwdriver into his eye during the beatdown, was featured on the Saturday show from Salem, VA.

The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion wore a leather patch over the eye that was attacked to sell the storyline injury angle that has kept him off television.

