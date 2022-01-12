Hangman Page To Appear On AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page has been announced for tonight’s Dynamite on TBS.

AEW has announced that Page will speak during tonight’s Dynamite show, just one week after retaining over Bryan Danielson.

Page was back in action on this week’s AEW Dark episode, teaming with 10 and Alan “5” Angels for a win over Matt Hardy, Serpentico and Isaiah Kassidy. Hardy would’ve earned a title match on this week’s AEW Rampage if his team won.

Here is the updated Dynamite lineup for tonight-

* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin

* Interim AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Daniel Garcia

* CM Punk vs. Wardlow

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will speak