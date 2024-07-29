Hangman Page vs. Darby Allin Added To 7/31 AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup

A new match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On Monday, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media and confirmed a new singles match for the July 31 episode of the AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program.

“After their sides went to war last Wednesday in Blood And Guts, Hangman Adam Page fights Darby Allin for the first time ever on TBS this Wednesday!”

Previously announced for the 7/31 show:

* Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer

* Bryan Danielson to speak

* Mariah May speaks to Renee Paquette

* CMLL World Women’s Championship Eliminator: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.