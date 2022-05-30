Happy Baron Corbin Throws Pitch and Sings at WWE Day With Chicago Cubs

Happy Baron Corbin represented WWE at Wrigley Field in Chicago today for the first-ever WWE Day with the Chicago Cubs, which coincided with Memorial Day.

Corbin was in attendance for Game 1 of the Cubs’ doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers. Game 1 ended in a 7-6 loss for the Cubs.

Corbin started the game by throwing out the ceremonial first pitch and then sang “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the 7th inning stretch.

“Just mid 90s no big deal @Cubs,” Corbin Tweeted with a video of his pitch, bragging about the throw.

Just mid 90s no big deal @Cubs pic.twitter.com/r2rgwSBNua — mayor of jackpot city (@BaronCorbinWWE) May 30, 2022

Corbin also met fans for autographs and posed with Clark The Cub, the Cubs mascot, who was dressed as Ric Bear.

WWE Day at Wrigley Field was hosted to promote WWE Hell In a Cell, which will take place in Chicago on Sunday. A fan photo session with the WWE Title and the WWE 24/7 Title, a live rock band for ticketholders at Gallagher Way, and Corbin’s entrance were all part of the celebrations. As seen below, WWE and the Cubs also distributed limited-edition fanny packs designed after the WWE Championship. The WWE Day special ticket offer included a ticket to the 12:05 p.m. game and one personalized fanny pack. In some of the fanny packs, the Cubs hid baseballs signed by current players.