Happy Corbin Says “Go-Away Heat” is a “Make-Believe Term”

WWE star Happy Corbin recently appeared on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Corbin talked about “go-away heat” in wrestling:

“That’s a make-believe term. Go-away heat would be silence cause they wouldn’t care; they don’t want to see you. But when my music hits, that’s the difference. People have to sometimes go out there and do something to get booed. The second my music hits, they are booing. That is when you have — that is when people don’t like you. It doesn’t take me punching John Cena in the face and going out and telling the crowd I’m better than John Cena to get booed.”

Corbin also commented on the heat that Theory gets:

“It’s a rare trait for guys to go out there and truly want to be booed and hated because it’s 24/7 your life at that point — you are getting it on social media, you’re getting it in arenas, you’re getting it in public. Like, it is a lifestyle, and it is hard for a lot of people. For some reason, it doesn’t bother me and it doesn’t seem to bother [Theory]. I think it’s hilarious that people hate him because the WWE Universe is always begging for new stars, new players, new talent, and this guy came in, and he’s getting a push and they’re like, ‘This — no! This isn’t what I want. I didn’t want this guy. He’s getting pushed too far’… They hate him because he’s exactly what they wanted. They wanted a fresh new star, and Austin Theory is a new star in WWE.”

You can watch the complete appearance below: