Happy Corbin Thanks His Haters for His Success in WWE

WWE Star Happy Corbin recently spoke with TVInsider for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Corbin talked about how he is thankful for all of the haters as he thinks that has helped his success in wrestling:

“There are a lot of doubters in my world about my ability or whatever they want to complain about. That’s a pat on the back for me because I’m continuing to find success within WWE thanks to the doubters and haters because I’m the bad guy.

I’m not their favorite. I’m not doing 800 moves they want to see.” said Happy Corbin, “I don’t let social media influence anything I do on television. It all helps play to my success. I’m going to do me no matter what.”