Harley Cameron Comments On Her Potential As An In-Ring Competitor

AEW star Harley Cameron spoke with Sports Illustrated about several topics, including her training to improve in the ring.

Cameron said, “Every day I’m [at AEW], I train. Before TV, I get to the ring early and train. I’ll fly home, I’ll get off the plane and I’ll go to Flatbacks. I’ll go to the AEW ring on a Monday. I do every seminar I can in the world. I think that I just got comfortable, because I’m always in the ring. That’s the only life I have is in that ring.”

On her potential as a competitor:

“I think that I haven’t showcased my full capabilities yet and I’m excited for that down the road, because I feel like we’ve only gotten the tip of the iceberg. The strongest things that I have up my sleeve are still to come.”