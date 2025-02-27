Harley Cameron On Her AEW Future: “The Sky’s The Limit”

AEW star Harley Cameron appeared on Up Close With Renee Paquette, where she discussed several topics including what is next for her.

Cameron said, “I mean, the sky’s the limit. I feel like, it sounds corny, but I want to keep getting better. I want to get my reps in, I want to learn from the best. I want to get in the ring with absolutely everyone. I’d be lying if I was saying that one day I didn’t want to take home the gold. Because if you don’t, what are you doing? I want to reach the pinnacle of what can be achieved, and I will always have that in mind. But I’m enjoying the journey. The best thing about this is the learning and getting to really soak in every week what we get to do and how lucky we are, and just really enjoy the whole process. I love learning, I love when I make mistakes so that I can learn from them.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)