Has AEW’s Relationship With Impact Wrestling Come To An End?

It was reported that AEW’s relationship with Impact Wrestling would be ending after the 2021 Bound For Glory PPV. As seen at BFG, AEW’s Christian Cage dropped the Impact World Title to Josh Alexander. At this time, the belief is that Christian won’t be getting a rematch and no other AEW stars will be challenging for the title.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was able to obtain a quote from a person with Impact regarding the relationship reportedly being over:

“It’s getting talked about like that but not quite accurate. Cage dropping the title at BFG was the end of the story that started last December. That was the plan since the spring. Door is open to do more but nothing planned for short-term.”

Meltzer added that Tony Khan was asked about Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson’s future with AEW but Khan did not issue a comment.