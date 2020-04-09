HBK, HHH, & William Regal Comment On Final Ciampa vs. Gargano Bout

As noted earlier, this week’s WWE NXT main event saw Johnny Gargano defeat Tommaso Ciampa after involvement from his wife, Candice LeRae.

The “Blackheart vs. Rebel Heart: One Final Beat” match was billed as the final Ciampa vs. Gargano NXT bout, taking place inside an empty warehouse with no commentary.

Triple H, NXT Producer & WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and NXT General Manager William Regal took to Twitter after the match with reactions.

Triple H wrote, “Every bit of the brutality we expected between these two. Friendship, hatred, years of battling back and forth and @JohnnyGargano stands tall … but was he the better man? #JohnnyWrestling #WeAreNXT @WWENXT”

Michaels kept it short and sweet, writing, “W.O.W. All I have to say. #WWENXT”

Regal thanked everyone involved and called it a very demanding & emotional night.

“A very demanding and emotional night for all the competitors. I would like to thank everyone involved that made tonight’s @WWENXT happen, audience, competitors and crew and know that there are not enough words to allow me to express how thankful I am,” Regal wrote.

Below are the full tweets from Triple H, Michaels and Regal:

Every bit of the brutality we expected between these two. Friendship, hatred, years of battling back and forth and @JohnnyGargano stands tall … but was he the better man?#JohnnyWrestling #WeAreNXT @WWENXT https://t.co/gSgMDNy5z5 — Triple H (@TripleH) April 9, 2020

W.O.W. All I have to say. #WWENXT — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) April 9, 2020