HBO Max to Feature The Rock’s Animated “DC League of Super-Pets” Movie

The animated film DC’s League of Superpets, which is based on the characters that appear in DC Comics, will be made available on HBO Max starting next week, on September 26.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson provides the voice for Krypto, who is Superman’s pet dog. The movie was produced by his Seven Bucks Production company. Jared Stern is the director of this project. The following is a summary of the story that will play out in the movie:

“Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.”

The film also features the voice of Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Maron, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, and Keanu Reeves.

On July 29, 2022, the movie was released in theatres.