The Headbangers Sign Nostalgia Contract With WWE

Former WWE Tag Team Champions The Headbangers are back in an official capacity with WWE.

Mosh & Thrasher, a former WWE tag team, debuted in the wrestling business in 1994. They were signed by WWE in 1996 and had a successful run until 2000. They held the Tag Team Titles once while in WWE, while Thrasher was a one-time Hardcore Champion.

They made a brief appearance as heels on SmackDown in 2016. The Headbangers competed in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship tournament, losing in the first round to Heath Slater and Rhyno. Later, they were defeated by The Usos in a Survivor Series qualifying match before their final match on the 900th episode of SmackDown.

Mosh stated on Twitter that he had inked a nostalgia contract with the company. Thrasher also signed the same contract.

