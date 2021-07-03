Health Update On AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been dealing with various injuries as of late and has been in “a lot of pain” during recent matches.

Omega ended up retaining his title against Jungle Boy on the June 26th edition of AEW Dynamite. Omega was said to be “feeling a lot better” and Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“The biggest issue was an athletic hernia and stem cell treatment and PRP therapy have helped a lot. He [Omega] said it wasn’t night and day, but he felt it made a world of difference.”

The current belief is that Omega will defending his title against “Hangman” Adam Page at the All Out PPV. on Sunday, September 5th.