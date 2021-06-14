Health Update On Former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty

Former WWE star Marty Jannetty noted on Facebook that he recently had surgery to repair his ankles. Here are the two posts that were submitted by Jannetty:

“Definitely miss being in the ring,(and when the new ankles heal, who knows) but teaching and training the new kids is just as good to me…as is getting paid just to talk lately,(since the Shawn Michaels Biography) lol..keep the podcast offers coming, I enjoy doing them.”

“I would like to thank the people at WWE for the positives on me lately(such as this article & HBK Biography)..it will certainly help me clean up the mess I’ve made for the past 15 years trying to self medicate for pain and at times deep dark depression that I didn’t tell even my brother about..but ankles are fixed..and the old MJ no longer exists..now older, much wiser and more determined than ever, you may not believe this NEW MJ is the same person as the last one!”