Health Update On Konnan Following TNA Hall Of Fame Absence

A new update has emerged regarding the health of wrestling legend Konnan, who was unable to attend his TNA Hall of Fame induction ceremony over the weekend due to ongoing medical complications.

Konnan, 62, was officially inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame ahead of Sunday’s Bound For Glory 2026 pay-per-view, with Cruz Montana conducting the induction in his absence.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Konnan has spent several months hospitalized and undergoing physical rehabilitation following an extremely difficult period of health issues.

“Montana held up Konnan’s plaque and walked to the back,” Meltzer wrote. “Konnan (Charles Ashenoff, 62) has been hospitalized and in physical rehab for months after a nightmarish year of horrible illness and pain.”

Despite the seriousness of his condition, Meltzer reported that there has been some encouraging news regarding Konnan’s recovery.

“We are told that the worst is over,” Meltzer added. “But there was no way he could travel and did not send in a tape to be played.”

Konnan has experienced significant medical complications over the past year. In June, it was revealed that the longtime wrestling veteran had undergone a double leg amputation.

WWE has also reportedly provided financial assistance to help cover his medical expenses during his ongoing health struggles.

Although Konnan was unable to participate in the Hall of Fame ceremony in person or provide a recorded acceptance speech, his induction recognized his contributions to TNA Wrestling and the industry throughout his career.

The latest report offers a potentially positive development in Konnan’s recovery, although he remains unable to travel and continues to deal with the effects of his recent health complications.

No specific timetable has been provided for when Konnan might be able to resume public appearances.