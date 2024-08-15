Health Update On Raquel Rodriguez

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez revealed back in January that she was diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. Rodriguez recently shared on her Instagram stories that she is in Therma, Florida, visiting the Alliance Regenerative Center for some bloodwork.

Rodriguez also noted that Alliance Regenerative is collaborating with RejuvStem for cellular therapy, and that the treatment has significantly improved her skin, making it look and feel better than it has in months.

Rodriguez hasn’t competed in the WWE since the February 26th episode of RAW.