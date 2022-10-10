Heath Confirms How Much Time is Left on His Impact Wrestling Contract

With the recent departures of numerous Impact Wrestling talents, Impact star Heath has confirmed how much time is left on his current deal.

While speaking with Jim Varsallone of The Miami Herald prior to Bound For Glory, Heath revealed that he has one year left on his contract with Impact Wrestling.

“Definitely reuniting with Rhino [in IMPACT Wrestling has been cool for me]. Getting an IMPACT Title shot with Moose. The whole atmosphere at IMPACT is fun and loose to where you don’t really have to walk around on glass and egg shells. You can literally breathe, relax, have a good time, crack up. But, I like the fact that at IMPACT, they listen to your ideas. You can be you, you can express yourself, you can have fun doing that, you know? That’s the main part that I love about IMPACT is like, they get behind you and your ideas and still, I feel like the best is still to come because I still got a year on my contract with IMPACT. So I just feel like I’ve just begun right now. There’s still a lot for me here and for me to do so I’m excited more about this coming up year than I have been this last year.”

Heath debuted with Impact in 2020 and most recently has been feuding with Honor No More. At Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory, he competed in the 20 person Call Your Shot Gauntlet match. He was entrant number 18 but was eliminated by Moose and Steve Maclin.

(H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)