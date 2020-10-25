Heath Injured At Bound For Glory PPV

Impact Wrestling star Heath was injured during the “Call Your Shot” gauntlet match at Bound For Glory. Heath appeared to be injured shortly after he got into the ring but managed to work through it until the end of the match.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that while it was thought to be a knee injury at first, it was later believed to be a groin or abdomen tear. It was also noted by Johnson that Heath was originally scheduled to win the match:

“Due to the injury issue, an audible was called that saw Rhino instead go over in order to secure Miller the contract.”

Heath posted a photo in a hospital bed and footage from the incident can be seen below: