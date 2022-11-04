Heath on Why He Was Unable to Participate in WWE’s Nexus Documentary, Ryback Not Contacted

In May of 2021, Fred Rosser posted a picture of himself on social media appearing to be interviewed by WWE for a documentary they were making about The Nexus. It was eventually disclosed that the documentary would not be produced.

Heath discussed the documentary on Cultaholic’s Desert Island Graps episode #159. He explained that he was unable to take part due to the fact that he is currently signed with Impact Wrestling, Bryan Danielson is currently signed with AEW, and WWE did not ask Ryback to take part.

He said, “Brother, honestly, it’s one of those things where we have the group [text with Nexus members] but it’s probably every three-to-four months we talk, you know? Just because we’re all busy. We’re all moving, we’re all chitchatting, we’re all busy. But honestly, I wanna say the last chat that we did have was Darren Young [Fred Rosser] commented all of us saying, ‘Hey, did y’all get a message about the Nexus documentary that they wanna do?’ And I just remember being like, ‘Yes, but I’m signed already so I can’t do it’ and then, I think [Michael] Tarver didn’t do it, they didn’t ask Ryback, D.B. [Bryan Danielson] was with AEW so it was like, all right, well it ain’t gonna happen. But what gets me is like, damn, it’s been 12 years ago maybe, that people still talk about it bro. That was one of those moments that when people said, ‘What the hell?’ I mean we might not have won that many matches, how it was planned out and all the bullcrap and how they did it. SummerSlam still pisses me off, but it’s one of those things to where they should have had us dominate SummerSlam, go to Mania, let the whole supergroup of WWE beat us. But there was so much they could have done but there was so many egos flying at the time where they just didn’t wanna see a group of rookies take a step forward I’m guessing.”

(H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)