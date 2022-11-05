Heath Says Winning Impact Tag Team Titles With Rhino Was a Bucket List Goal

Heath stated that by winning the tag titles with Rhino, he had accomplished one of his objectives for his time in Impact Wrestling.

The team won the championships on the October 20th episode of Impact. They won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Tournament in 2016, making this their second set of tag team championships.

Heath discussed the victory on Cultaholic’s Desert Island Graps.

“It’s a beautiful thing. I love that guy. He’s one of my best friends in the world, inside the ring and outside the ring. We’re buddies, man. I never know my life thought like me and Rhino, ECW crazy ‘Man Beast’, we’re gonna be best buds one day. Never in my life thought it, but damn it, it came, and it’s here. My kids literally call him Uncle Rhino, legit call him ‘Uncle Rhino’. It’s just one of those things where like man, I love him to death. This was actually a goal two years ago. Soon as we got into IMPACT, well me, personally, with Slammiversary two years ago, and then I got to Bound For Glory, got hurt, all the bull crap that happens with all that, my goodness it was a pain. But this was a goal for me and him years ago in IMPACT. It was one of those things where hell, men, we got gold here. Let’s get some gold here, you know. Let’s have some fun with it. Then two years pretty much later, it finally happened. Woo.”

It was one of those things where when I got there, it was just already a layup. So we tried it, but then j had to get injured, and then we tried it again, then he had to get hurt. So then again, third time’s a charm, I guess. So it finally worked out and everything. But no, this was a bucket list goal for me, for IMPACT, from the get-go. I just can’t believe it took this long to finally get there just because of injuries,” he said.

You can listen to the complete interview below:



