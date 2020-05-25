Heath Slater Addresses The Travel Issues In Saudi Arabia Last Year

Heath Slater recently did an interview with WrestlingInc.com and discussed the travel issues while returning home from the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

On his reaction to being on the delayed flight: “It’s one of those things where you are there and you know something’s up but you don’t know what’s up. But we all got out okay. I still don’t know the truth. I heard there were mechanical reasons and it was this and it was that. When I was on the plane, I fell asleep for five hours and when I woke up, I looked over at Hawkins. I’m like, ‘Where are we at’ and he says we haven’t even left yet. That’s when I was like, ‘What the heck?’ We get off the plane and go over to the hotel. We wait and then get back on the plane and hope that we take off. We do but who knows? I really don’t know.”

On if it ever feels unsafe in Saudi Arabia: “You go back to the hotel, get some food, hit the gym and go to sleep. You don’t really think about being uncomfortable because there’s nothing uncomfortable around you. You’re just in the hotel again. Everyone was really nice and friendly, but you don’t really know. That makes it even scarier sometimes [laughs].”