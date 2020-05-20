Heath Slater Claims ‘Everybody’ Hates WWE’s Empty Arena Shows

Heath Slater spoke in an interview with Wrestling Inc about WWE’s current run of empty arena shows. He said that not only does he hate them, but ‘everybody’ hates them. Here is what he had to say:

“I hate it. Everyone hates it because the people is what makes it. My goodness! When I was a heel, the best thing was when I would have a dude in a hold and I would hear something. Someone would say, ‘Oh, you suck’ and I’d be like, ‘Oh, you shut your mouth!’ I’d just go off on them and that’s the best feeling in the world. But if there’s no one there and I’m going, ‘Shut your mouth’ then they’re gonna be like what’s he talking about? Is he okay?”

“It’s one of those things where you have to go live, even if there ain’t no one there because you already signed the dotted line. Look what’s going on. Hell if I know. That’s above my head. I’m the guy who walks out to cool music and gets to have fun for 15 minutes.”