Heath Slater Opens Up About His WWE Release and Future Plans

Former WWE star Heath Slater recently did an interview with Chris Van Vliet. Here are the highlights:

The news of his release: “But it’s one of those things where yeah, you can see it, but it doesn’t really smack you in the face until it happens type deal, but I literally thought with this whole pandemic and everything how everyone was letting everybody off, I felt like WWE wouldn’t, you know, they would have kept ’em on and kept ’em strong, but yeah I mean it happened. But it was like Matt [‘Zack Ryder’ Cardona] was saying, he saw a missed call from Carrano, same thing with me cause I saw it and I’m just like, looked at my wife and I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m about to get fired.’ She was like, ‘You think?’ I said, ‘Oh yeah, I am.’ So then I called Carrano and I said that line to him, like ‘You’re telling me after dag gone 14 years the damn pandemic is gonna take me out?’ He literally just was like, ‘Man, I’m sorry, but this is the decision.’ It was like one of those things where he was like, ‘Man, I don’t want to say it, but I have to,’ you know?”

The “I’ve Got Kids” catchphrase: “Brother, I literally had a promo with Brock [Lesnar] and halfway through the promo cause it was one of those interaction ones, me and Paul [Heyman] going back and forth, I just forgot my next line. When you’re out there, with all the written promos most of the time, it’s like you forget you know, cause it’s not really you saying it so I just turned into me out there. It’s like, ‘Man, I got kids!’ I guess Vince heard that and was like, ‘That sounds obnoxious, but I love it!’”

Plans for his post-WWE career: “I was there for 14 years and a pandemic had to take me out. 14 years is a good run. 10 years on the main roster. I have no ill words to say. It’s just one of those things, hell, they gave me everything I’ve got.”

“The only thing I have to say is ‘thank you.’ But now I’m 36, I still feel like I’m active, young and I can still go out there and do some things. I just want to do things that I never was able to. I’ve never been to another federation! I’ve been in WWE the whole time.”

“I think I’m going to be Heath, just simply Heath. That’s it. It’s either that or, I don’t wanna be Heath Miller. My middle name is Wallace. So Heath Wallace? I don’t know I could kinda see that on a billboard. Wallace, I don’t know maybe I’m just thinking Braveheart, but I don’t know.”