Heath Slater Promoting His New “I Got Fired!” T-Shirt (Photos)

Pro Wrestling Tees has released a new t-shirt for Heath Slater, which references his “I got kids!” catchphrase from WWE. The t-shirt also says, “I got fired!”

Attention Attention Go to @prowrestlingtees where after 14 years you can grab my 2nd ever official t-shirt. https://t.co/JWJnnYjIUN pic.twitter.com/Lg8Q6QIByl — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) April 17, 2020