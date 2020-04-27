During an appearance on Lilian Garcia’s podcast, Heath Slater talked about his departure from WWE:

“Yeah, I lost my job … but I was burnt out, man. Burnt the hell out. I knew it. Family knew it. My coworkers knew it. I was just burned out. Fourteen years; four years developmental, ten years on the road. To where it’s like, you can be promised, you can be told, you can even have it in your hand and ready, and it just changes at the drop of a dime.”

“Then it’s one of those things where like putting everyone over for ten years will take a toll on somebody. Confidence, and your drive, your fire, all of that … it’s like, my goodness … I do everything you ask and, like, I can’t get a bone? That type of thing. I went through those a lot. A lot! And I wish I would’ve took more control. Walked in and said, ‘Why is this happening? Why are we doing this? Why can’t we do it this way? I have fifteen other damn great reasons why we could it this way, but why are we going that way?’ It takes a toll on you a little bit.”

“Getting fired; I really believe I needed this. The times are crazy, the times are weird now because you can’t go out and make money and all that stuff. But I really believe I needed this to get the fire, get the hunger, focus. I can honestly tell you that, out of the last four to five years, besides me and [Rhyno] winning the tag titles – which was an awesome little run – I have been so burned out and just not even really caring. To where this happened, to where I have to say thank you for lighting that fire for me again.”

Heath Slater speaks out about being burnt out from WWE