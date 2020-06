The speculation on Heath Slater signing with Impact Wrestling continues. As noted before, Impact recently teased that Slater and Rhyno may be reuniting in the promotion. Now Slater has released a new promo on Twitter where he teased that something will be “coming soon” on July 18, which is the date of the Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Slater captioned the tweet with, “Watch the hell out.”