Heath Slater Teases Nexus Return: ‘Imagine If We Came Back’

Former WWE star and pro wrestling veteran Heath Slater spoke with MuscleManMalcolm about a number of topics, including Nexus’ return to the company.

Slater said, “That was my start. Yes, we were on NXT. We were the foundation of NXT, of what you see today. It’s one of those things where, when you’re going after the head dogs, going right for ’em. The first thing you do, to shock the world of wrestling. I mean, it’s one of those things where you’re like, ‘Holy crap, what’s happening?’ Certainly, the way we did it, surrounding, dominating, tearing up everything, destroying everything, it was one of those things that you didn’t see before. What really blows my mind about Nexus is that we were together for what, eight, nine months? People still talk about it 14 years later. Come on, man, listen, WWE, Hunter, think about it, baby. We’re not boys no more. We’re men. Imagine if we came back.”

You can check out Slater’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)