Heath Slater Update Following WWE Raw Appearance

Heath Slater made a surprise appearance on Monday’s episode of RAW in order to do a promo segment with Dolph Ziggler and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

It led to him working a quick non-title match against McIntyre, who won with a claymore kick. Following this appearance, there were fans wondering what was next for Slater, who was released by WWE in April.

Gary Cassidy of SportsKeeda reports Slater’s appearance on WWE Raw was seemingly a one-off appearance with WWE booking Slater specifically due to the nature of the segment as he has a history with McIntyre.

It was added that “Sources have indicated that Slater was present at recent Talk N’Shop A-Mania tapings, and is scheduled to appear during Gallows and Anderson’s August 1st extravaganza!”