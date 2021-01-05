Heath Vents About Wanting To See Life Return To Normal

Former WWE star and current Impact Wrestling star Heath commented on his Instagram stories about the Covid-19 pandemic:

“I don’t want the world to be crazy anymore. I miss the good times. Going out to eat. Going to the movies, concerts, the park with my kids. I miss the crowd. The people that enjoy wrestling shows. Any shows/ games. Please let’s get back to normal.”

“I put out a couple of controversial post and the response was extreme.1/2 felt very strongly one way and 1/2 the other. I don’t think any of us really know what’s true and what’s false at this point – which is why we have such a big problem in this country. Just be safe and be respectful and kind towards others.”