Heather Reckless On Who She Believes Could Get Signed Next By TNA

TNA star Heather Reckless spoke with Fightful on a number of topics, including who she believes could get signed next by the company.

Reckless said, “I was just talking to Maggie Lee earlier about how she’s one of the top people who comes to my head about who I want in TNA next. Like I wanna keep working her. She’s like pretty brand new and she’s just this freak of nature, who’s like athletic and can do like whatever you ask her to do. It’s crazy. So I would definitely say her. Shazza—I’m sorry. I feel like ever since Shazza moved to the Midwest—I’m like, she’s like so positive.”

