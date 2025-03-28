Heavyweight Boxing Legend Expresses Interest In Competing In Battle Royal Match In WWE

Mike Tyson wants to entertain the WWE Universe one more time.

And he appears interested in doing so by competing inside the squared circle this time around.

WWE Celebrity Hall Of Fame and boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson was asked if he would entertain a return appearance in WWE during a new Bleacher Report interview.

“Oh God, I would love to do that,” Tyson said. “That’s me at my childhood best, I had a great time.”

The interviewer would go on to ask who Tyson would like to share the ring with from the WWE roster if he were to return, to which he responded, “Shoot, all of them. Let’s get a Battle Royal!”

