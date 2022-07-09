Heel Duo Splitting Up?, Breakup Teased on WWE SmackDown

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown a split for a heel duo was teased.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser in a match on SmackDown. Gunther was disappointed in the outcome and thought he was made to look bad. Following the match, Gunther repeatedly chopped Kaiser until he collapsed in the ring.

Three months after their SmackDown debut, Gunther and Kaiser made their main roster debut in April, and it appears that WWE are already considering splitting the duo up.

While it is obvious that Vince McMahon likes Gunther’s work, a breakup might not be as good for Kaiser, who also does excellent work but may not have the same degree of support as Gunther. Perhaps there are no future plans to end their relationship; this is merely a “tough love” tale. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.