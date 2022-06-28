Heel Turned Teased on WWE RAW, Possible New Member for The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio appears to be finally turning heel and may be joining a stable.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor tried to get Dominik and Rey Mysterio to join The Judgment Day during a backstage segment of Monday’s WWE RAW.

They focused on Dominik and suggested that instead of being held back by his father and constantly hearing the same things, he might want to join The Judgment Day.

Rey appeared ready to attack Priest and Balor, but Dominik restrained him. Dominik had a little expression on his face that seemed to imply that he might have been considering the guidance from The Judgment Day.

Rey issued a challenge for him and Dominik to face Balor and Priest in a tag match at next week’s show in San Diego. Next week might be a good time if the heel turn is going to occur.

Since Dominik joined the company, the anticipated heel turn has been planned but repeatedly delayed.