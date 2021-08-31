Heels Ratings Report For 8/29 (CM Punk Episode)

The third episode of Heels drew 94,000 viewers on Starz this past Sunday night at 9pm ET, according to Wrestlenomics. This is down 8.73% from the second episode, which drew 103,000 viewers.

The third episode of Heels, featuring CM Punk’s debut as the “Ricky Rabies” character, drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 200% from the 0.01 key demo rating for the second episode. The 0.03 key demo rating for Sunday’s episode represents 34,000 18-49 viewers. This is up 47.83% from the 23,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.02 key demo rating for the season premiere drew.

The new pro wrestling drama on Starz did not make the Cable Top 150 for the third week in a row. There continues to be a lot of social media talk that shows many fans are using the Starz app to watch the show at a later time instead of watching it live. The numbers above only account for linear viewing, and does not include streaming platforms. The third episode of Heels drew the lowest viewership of the series so far, but the best key demo rating. For the second week in a row, women made up the majority of the 18-49 audience.

Below is our Heels Season 1 Viewership Tracker, along with synopses for the remaining episodes and video previews:

Episode 1: 128,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Episode 2: 103,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Episode 3: 93,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic