Heels Ratings Report For The Season 1 Finale

The season one finale of Heels drew 81,000 viewers on Starz this past Sunday night at 9pm ET, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up 10.96% from the seventh episode, which drew 73,000 viewers.

Heels drew a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Sunday. This is down 50% from the previous week’s 0.02 rating. This week’s 0.01 key demo rating represents 18,000 viewers aged 18-49. This is down 37.93% from the 29,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.02 rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

The finale of the pro wrestling drama on Starz did not make the Cable Top 150. The show only made the chart three times out of eight episodes. Last week’s show ranked #135 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo rating. Once again, data shows that many viewers were watching the show via the Starz app, and not live. The numbers above only account for linear viewing, and does not include streaming platforms.

The season finale of Heels drew the fourth-lowest viewership for the show, and tied with the one other episodes for the lowest key demo rating. Viewership was up 10.96% from the week before, while the key demo rating was down 50% from the week before. Season 1 of Heels drew a total of 891,000 viewers across 8 episodes. Season 1 drew an average of 111,375 viewers per episode with an average 0.02 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.