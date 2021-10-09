Hell In A Cell Confirmed For WWE Crown Jewel

Edge vs. Seth Rollins has been announced for WWE Crown Jewel. The match will take place inside Hell In A Cell.
WWE Crown Jewel takes place on Thursday 10/21 from the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here is the updated card-
-WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Brock Lesnar
-WWE Championship Match: Big E (C) vs. Drew McIntyre
-No Holds Barred Match: Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley
-Hell In A Cell Match: Edge vs. Seth Rollins
-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
-RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Randy Orton & Matt Riddle (C) vs. AJ Styles & Omos
-Finals of the Queen’s Crown & King Of The Ring tournaments