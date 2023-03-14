Hell In A Cell Match Confirmed For WrestleMania Goes Hollywood

On “The Grandest Stage of Them All” next month, two WWE veterans will go to Hell together.

Hell in a Cell, that is.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Providence, RI., it was announced in the opening segment that “The Rated R Superstar” Edge will be going one-on-one against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor inside a Hell In A Cell match.

The WWE Hell In A Cell showdown between Edge and Balor joins a jam-packed lineup for the annual two-night premium live event, which this year emanates from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. and goes down on April 1 and April 2.

