Hell In A Cell Match Confirmed For WrestleMania Goes Hollywood

On “The Grandest Stage of Them All” next month, two WWE veterans will go to Hell together.
Hell in a Cell, that is.
During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Providence, RI., it was announced in the opening segment that “The Rated R Superstar” Edge will be going one-on-one against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor inside a Hell In A Cell match.
The WWE Hell In A Cell showdown between Edge and Balor joins a jam-packed lineup for the annual two-night premium live event, which this year emanates from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. and goes down on April 1 and April 2.
