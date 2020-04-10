HHH 25th Anniversary Celebration To Begin On Smackdown In 2 Weeks

WWE will be celebrating 25 years of The Game soon.

It was announced during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX that the celebration for 25 years of Triple H will begin on SmackDown in two weeks, on April 24.

Triple H debuted with WWE on April 30, 1995 with a win over Buck Zumhofe on Wrestling Challenge.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for the celebration, but the commercial indicated that the festivities will go on past SmackDown that night.

Stay tuned for updates on the Triple H 25th anniversary celebration from WWE.

Below is a promo from the WWE On FOX Twitter account: